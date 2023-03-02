FALLBROOK, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released Ring security camera video of the vehicle suspected of being involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook, accordingto law enforcement officials.

Authorities describe the vehicle involved as a gray or light blue older model Hyundai sedan, possibly an Elantra, with possible damage to the front bumper, hood and windshield.

The crash occurred Feb. 5 on East View Street near North Main Avenue, according to Officer Hunter Gerber with CHP. Natanael Garcia, a 21-year-old Fallbrook resident, was walking westbound in the roadway when the suspected vehicle traveling westbound on View Street collided with the pedestrian for unknown reasons.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on the victim, but Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force injuries.

If anyone has information or may have witnessed the incident, they are asked to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.