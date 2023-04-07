SAN DIEGO — A vehicle pursuit ended Friday morning on eastbound Interstate 8 in East County.

SkyFOX aerial video showed a white pickup truck being pursued by several California Highway Patrol vehicles. The hood of the truck was up when the truck pulled over on the side of the highway. The driver got out and ran, making it only a short distance before a K-9 took down the driver. Officers followed and appeared to take the suspect into custody.

It was not immediately known why the driver was being pursued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.