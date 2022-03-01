SAN DIEGO – San Diego fire crews were working to free a person from a van that crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon in the Mountain View area, authorities said.

It was reported to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department just before 2:20 p.m. in the area of 3845 Imperial Ave., a department incident fact sheet shows. The area sits to the south of Mt. Hope Cemetery and east of Interstate 15.

Crews arrived at the scene about 2:23 p.m., the department said. Twenty-six personnel were assigned to the incident.

Further details on the cause of the crash were not immediately known.

