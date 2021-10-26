US-Mexico border: 3 ports of entry to resume to standard business hours

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials released a statement Monday announcing the resumption of standard business hours at three ports of entry between California and Mexico.

The change comes in anticipation that there will be increased traffic volumes at local ports of entry, according to border officials.



Hours were temporarily limited in response to decreased traffic volumes because of COVID-19 and restrictions against non-essential travel.



Beginning November 7, hours will resume to the following:

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. at the Tecate port of entry

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. at the Andrade port of entry

Beginning November 8, hours will resume to the following:

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. at the Calexico East port of entry

Hours at the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, and Calexico West ports of entry will continue to be 24 hours. All pedestrian processing at San Ysidro will continue at the Pedestrian east facility (the original pedestrian crossing area at San Ysidro.) There continue to be no changes to cargo/commercial processing.



Anticipating increased traffic volumes, CBP said they will scale staffing based on anticipated workloads in an effort to expeditiously process permitted travelers into the U.S.