SAN DIEGO — The UPS driver who died when he crashed his semi-truck in rainy conditions on Interstate 15 Tuesday night has been identified as a 51-year-old man from Santee.

Jeff Sutch will be remembered as a trusted friend and a “loving husband, father and grandfather,” a UPS spokesperson told FOX 5 in a statement.

Sutch was formally identified as the victim in Tuesday’s crash by a report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner, released after his family was notified.

Officials said that Sutch was driving his big rig on I-15 near Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley area when he lost control on the wet road. His truck fishtailed and eventually flipped over on the side of the freeway. When paramedics arrived, Sutch was pronounced dead from injuries he suffered in the crash.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our driver Jeff Sutch, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the UPS statement reads, in part. “Jeff was held in high regard and will be greatly missed.”

The company said Sutch was known to his co-workers as a “trusted friend” who “took great pride in his work.”

It was the second high-profile tragedy involving a San Diego County UPS driver in recent months. In October 2021, longtime UPS delivery driver Steve Krueger was among the victims of a fatal small plane crash in Santee.