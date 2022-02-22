UPS big rig driver killed when truck overturns on rain-slicked I-15

SAN DIEGO – A UPS semi-truck driver was killed Tuesday night when he lost control of his rig on the rain-slicked roadway and overturned on an area highway, authorities said.

The truck overturned just before 6:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol, and it ended up on the right-hand shoulder of the highway. The driver’s death was confirmed by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No further information about the driver was immediately available.

The crash was under investigation and the San Diego County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

Traffic was not impacted for travelers in the area, officials said.

