LA JOLLA, Calif. — Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in La Jolla Thursday, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Around 8:34 p.m., authorities say a 44-year-old woman was driving southbound on Gilman Drive in a red 2017 Toyota iM. At that same time, a 73-year-old woman and 49-year-old woman were walking across Gilman Drive from the west curb to the east curb.

According to SDPD, both pedestrians stepped in front of the Toyota and were struck. Both of the women were transported to a local hospital.

One pedestrian sustained a fractured pelvis and brain bleed. The second pedestrian sustained a complaint of pain to her back and left leg. Authorities say their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in this incident.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.