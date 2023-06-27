An overturned truck along the I-805 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol is responding to several nearby collisions along the northbound Interstate 805 that left two cars disabled on the roadway Tuesday morning, including a U.S. government vehicle.

Around 10:23 a.m., CHP was alerted of the crashes just north of Adams Avenue near North Park and Normal Heights.

According to CHP, one of the vehicles in the incident, a U.S. government work truck, collided with the center divide, going over the concrete barrier before becoming to rest on the southbound No. 4 lane.

After officers arrived on scene, a second vehicle overturned in the shoulder of the northbound I-805 near the Interstate 8 exit.

It is not known at this time if the crashes were related or if there were any other vehicles involved in the incident.

No injures have been reported in the collisions, however, CHP has requested medical assistance to rescue one person from the vehicle stuck on the wall.

The government truck was transporting miscellaneous goods, CHP public information officer Jesse Matias told FOX 5. No hazardous materials have been identified in the vehicle’s load.

As of 11 a.m., crews are working to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check backs for updates.