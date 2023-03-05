SAN DIEGO — A two-vehicle crash left multiple people injured Sunday, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said in a tweet at 1:41 p.m. that at least three people were transported from the scene at 4500 Market St. to a local hospital. They advised the public to use caution in the area.

In a separate tweet at 1:55 p.m., the San Diego Police Department said Market Street will be closed between 45th Street and 47th Street due to a “serious injury collision.” This closure is expected to last several hours and SDPD encouraged motorist to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.