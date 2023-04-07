SAN DIEGO — Two pedestrians were seriously hurt Friday when they were hit by a vehicle in the Ocean Beach neighborhood, authorities said.

The hit-and-run crash occurred around 5:43 p.m. in the 4700 block of Greene Street, Sgt. Clint Leisz with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

A man and woman, both 31 years old, were in the process of unloading luggage from their parked rental black 2022 Nissan Altima SV along the right side of the roadway, when an unknown driver traveling eastbound on Greene Street made an unsafe movement to the right and struck the pedestrians, according to SDPD.

Police say the driver then left the scene.

The man hurt in the collision suffered life-threatening injuries while the woman is in serious condition, but has non-life-threatening injuries, law enforcement confirmed.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.