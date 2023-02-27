SAN DIEGO — Two minors were injured in an Imperial Beach rollover vehicle crash Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shortly after midnight, a Toyota RAV-4 was headed eastbound on Palm Avenue at a high rate of speed when the vehicle lost control, rolling several times over city landscaped vegetation and several light posts just west of State Route 75.

Officials said that witnesses of the collision said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the vehicle’s wheels struck the south curb-line, causing the driver to lose control.

The two minors in the vehicle, one male and one female, were pulled from the wreckage by a bystander and the responding fire crew. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with “serious collision related injuries.”

The Sheriff’s department determined that alcohol was not involved in the collision. The speed was the primary contributing factor.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Early reports from witnesses indicated that the vehicle might have also hit a bicyclist during the roll-over, however, crash investigators could not locate any in the area.

Anyone with information on the accident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or Imperial Beach Traffic Deputy K. Silli at 619-498-2400.