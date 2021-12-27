Two people killed in fiery, high-speed crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two people were killed in a fiery, high-speed crash in Chula Vista late Sunday, officials said.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called about the collision on Olympic Parkway near Hunte Parkway on the east side of the city. A witness said one of the cars was speeding and smashed into another vehicle, sending one of the cars flying off the road.

When police arrived, the car was engulfed in flames. Chula Vista Fire Department arrived to put out the fire, but by the time the flames were extinguished and officials could reach the two people inside, they were both dead, CVPD said.

The identity of the people killed is “currently unknown,” police said in an update Monday morning. CVPD’s traffic department was called out to investigate what led up to the crash. Further details were not released.

“Anyone that witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau,” the agency said. The department’s non-emergency line is 619-691-5151.