El CAJON, Calif. — Two people, including a civilian employee of the California Highway Patrol, were hospitalized Friday after being struck by a vehicle on the side of a highway in El Cajon.

The crash occurred around 10:10 a.m. on the south side of Olde Highway 80, located east of Lake Jennings Park Road, Officer Jared Grieshaber with CHP stated in a news release.

A 57-year-old civilian CHP employee, along with a civilian representative of a trucking company identified as 62-year-old Timothy Mattison of Fallbrook, were conducting a pre-scheduled commercial vehicle safety inspection on an extra wide shoulder of the roadway, when a 2007 green Toyota Camry hit both pedestrians as well as the left side of the vehicle being inspected, according to law enforcement.

Both Mattison and the CHP employee were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Camry, later identified as Hector Ramos, 66, of Descanso, stayed at the scene of the crash and he was cooperative in the investigation.

Authorities are unsure what caused Ramos to veer out of his lane and onto the south shoulder. Driving under the influence has yet to be determined as a factor in the collision.