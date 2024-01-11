SAN DIEGO — Two motorcyclists were injured Wednesday night after colliding with a vehicle in Pacific Beach, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, two men in their early 20s were riding their motorcycles eastbound on Grand Avenue around 10:27 p.m. At that same time, an unknown individual was driving westbound on Grand Avenue in a 2002 Honda Civic.

Authorities said the driver made a left turn onto southbound Bayard Street, turning in front of the motorcyclists who then stuck the vehicle broadside.

One of the motorcyclists had complaint of pain, while the other sustained two broken fingers as well as bruising to his pelvis and bladder, police said. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

SDPD’s Traffic Division officers responded and are investigating the collision. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.