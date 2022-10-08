EL CAJON , Calif. — Two men were arrested Saturday after a police pursuit ended in a car crash and home burglaries in El Cajon, authorities said.

Both suspects were booked into San Diego County Central Jail and charged on suspicion of auto theft, evasion in a vehicle with wanton disregard of safety and residential burglary, Lt. Will Guerin stated with the EL Cajon Police Department stated in a release.

The incident occurred around 10:28 a.m. when police received a call of a stolen van in the area of East Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue, according to the police official. Officers pulled over the vehicle, but the stolen van with two men inside drove off as officers attempted to detain the suspects.

The chase ended two blocks later after the stolen van hit a parked car, residential fence, ran some red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and ultimately struck another parked car at the end of a cul-de-sac on Parkett Lane, Guerin said.

The two suspects then got out of the vehicle and ran on foot. One suspect broke into an apartment where the resident chased him off and was found in a nearby bush and arrested by police. The driver of the stolen van was arrested after officers learned the suspect had entered an open garage and stole some clothing at a residence on East Park Avenue.