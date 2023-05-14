Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, police said.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in National City, authorities said.

The driver of a 2000 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on the 6000 block of Paradise Valley Road and went to make a left turn onto Munda Road when the driver of a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on Paradise Valley Road around 2:26 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say the Honda, which was driven by 22-year-old woman, turned in front of the F150 and a collision occurred. The front seat passenger, a 25-year-old woman, and the rear passenger side occupant, a 20-year-old woman, were both pronounced deceased at the hospital following the crash, SDPD confirmed.

Meanwhile, the drivers side rear passenger in the Honda, a 25-year-old man, had a complaint of pain and the driver of the vehicle had serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. Both people were transported to local hospitals.

SDPD officials reported that the driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot. There is no word yet on whether or not the person has been located by authorities.

SDPD Traffic Units responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation into the matter.

Anyone with information related to the fatal crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.