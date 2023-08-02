SAN DIEGO — Two passengers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred in the Bay Terraces neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 24-year-old man was driving a 2007 Honda Civic southbound in the far left lane of S. Woodman Avenue around 9:24 p.m.

At that same time, authorities say a 56-year-old man was driving a 2006 Kia Sedona northbound on S. Woodman Avenue when he attempted to turn westbound onto Jamie Avenue and did not yield the right-of-way.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and the rear passengers in the Honda Civic were not seat belted, according to SDPD. One passenger was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital with “non-survivable injuries,” police explained.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

Authorities say all other passengers had minor injuries.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.