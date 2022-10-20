SAN DIEGO — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when the rider of a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound near 1500 Palm Avenue in the Egger Highlands neighborhood hit a man who was crossing the street, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said in a news release.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling through a green traffic signal and that the pedestrian was not using the crosswalk when the crash occurred.

After the collision, the motorcycle traveled several more feet before hitting the curb on a concrete center divide, causing the rider to slide under a chain linked fence, Heims said.

The motorcycle rider suffered multiple abrasions, a broken leg and an open fracture to his forearm, according to police. The pedestrian suffered an ankle fracture, a laceration to his eye and an open fracture to his forearm as well.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital and the pedestrian’s injuries were later determined to be life-threatening, Heims said.

Police say alcohol or drugs were not a factor for the motorcyclist.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.