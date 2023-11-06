DULZURA, Calif. — Two people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle collision between a semi-truck and car in the Dulzura area, authorities said.

The rollover crash occurred around 3:46 p.m. at the intersection of Campo Rd. and Otay Lakes Rd., Brent Pascua with Cal Fire San Diego told FOX 5.

Firefighters say the car hit the semi-truck and crashed into a guard rail, causing the car to turn over onto its roof.

When first responders arrived on scene, one victim was trapped in the vehicle, but they were removed shortly after.

Two people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, per Cal Fire.

One lane of Highway 94 was blocked due to the fire equipment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.