SAN DIEGO — A speeding driver fled from police Tuesday morning before crashing into a box truck on Interstate 15, the San Diego Police Department said.

The pursuit began when officers attempted to pull over a speeding driver on city streets, an SDPD watch commander said. The male driver fled from police, eventually making his way onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 15.

Around 4:40 a.m., the pursuit ended when the driver collided with a box truck on I-15, near Carmel Mountain Road, causing the truck to flip onto its side and causing heavy damage to both vehicles, video from OnScene TV shows.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the scene to help extricate the drivers of both vehicles. Both men were transported to nearby hospitals due to injuries they suffered in the crash.

A Sig Alert was issued while crews conducted the rescue and investigated the scene of the crash, causing a heavy traffic backup. All lanes have since been reopened and the Sig Alert has been lifted.

Police did not immediately say what charges the suspected speeding driver could face in connection to the pursuit and crash.