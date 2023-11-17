OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a three-vehicle DUI collision on State Route 76 Friday night, Oceanside police said in a release.

Around 7:36 p.m., OPD was notified of the collision in the intersection of SR-76 and Canyon Drive. According to the department, a Mercedes sedan heading north on Canyon Drive ran a red light and was broadsided by a U-Haul Utility truck driving east on SR-76.

The force of the collision caused both vehicles to become entangled, pushing it into a Kia sedan into the left turn lane of westbound SR-76.

Both occupants of the Mercedes were pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene, OPD said. The identities of both are being withheld pending family notification.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved were treated for minor injuries on scene.

OPD said that alcohol intoxication was likely a factor in the collision. However, an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call OPD Officer Ibrahim Serdah at 760-435-4769.