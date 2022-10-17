SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in an Interstate 15 car crash last week.

Eric Alonso and Angel Fiero Morales, both 18 and of Los Angeles County, died on Oct. 13 after their gray Honda Civic crashed into the rear of a disabled tractor trailer parked on the right shoulder under the Old Highway 395 crossing, according to California Highway Patrol.

Morales, the passenger of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene, county medical officials said. The driver, Alonso, was taken to Palomar Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the tractor trailer did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities are investigating what caused the Honda to veer from the southbound lanes.