SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed in a solo rollover crash along State Route 54 early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported around 2:33 a.m. near the SR-54 exit to Woodman Street in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

According to CHP, a Nissan sportscar was traveling westbound on the freeway at a high rate of speed when it veered to the right for unknown reasons, striking a raised curb and guardrail. The force of the crash prompted the Nissan to overturn as it rolled down a steep ravine.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 52-year-old man from Chula Vista, and a passenger, described as an adult man, sustained significant injuries during the descent. Both were declared dead on scene, CHP said.

Their identities have not been disclosed by law enforcement pending family notification.

The Woodman on-ramp was shut down for several hours Sunday as CHP investigated on scene. The investigation into the cause and sequence of the crash remain ongoing at this time.

It is unknown if driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash. According to CHP, a toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the CHP San Diego Area office at 858-293-6000.