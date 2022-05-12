SAN DIEGO — A crash left one car on top of another and snarled traffic on a major freeway in the Normal Heights area Thursday.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 4:45 p.m. on northbound Interstate 805, just south of Interstate 8 near El Cajon Boulevard, where a car could be seen on the hood of another vehicle on the shoulder of the freeway.

The California Department of Transportation confirmed on Twitter that the right three lanes have been blocked due to the traffic collision.

No information was released on how the crash happened or if there were any injuries.

