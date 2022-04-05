SAN DIEGO – A truck fire Tuesday snarled traffic on southbound state Route 163 near Interstate 805 in the Clairemont Mesa area, prompting a Sig Alert issued by California Highway Patrol.

The fire involving a white pickup truck was knocked down just after 11:30 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported, noting the call said the fire started in the cab of the truck. It was reported about 10:30 a.m, according to CHP.

The Sig Alert came about a half-hour later, prompting the closures of two lanes of southbound SR-163 as well as the connector between I-805.

A CHP log shows hazmat crews were called with the intention to set up a “long term” closure of southbound I-805 to southbound SR-163. About 15-20 gallons of fuel from the truck spilled. Some of the fuel burned as it rolled down a hill in the area, but the hazard was mitigated, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.