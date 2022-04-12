EL CAJON, Calif. – Two people were hurt Tuesday when the driver of a Chevrolet truck veered off westbound Interstate 8 and struck a mobile home in El Cajon, authorities said.

Just after 8 a.m., the driver was traveling on I-8 west of Dunbar Lane when he lost control of the truck, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said. The truck went down an embankment bordering the highway, crashed through a chain-link fence and struck the back of the home at 15593 Olde Highway 80.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Alpine, and a 24-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries with the driver transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment, Garrow said.

Both reportedly were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Four people live in the home and two of them were there for the crash, according to CHP. No injuries were reported among the building’s occupants.

The result of the crash pushed the structure back about four feet, displacing the tenants of the home, which operates as transitional housing for a local agency, Lakeside Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Jeremy Davis said. All four since have been placed elsewhere.

DUI was not suspected to be a factor in the crash, Garrow said.