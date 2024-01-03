SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A man was killed on New Year’s Day when the truck he was driving crashed into a traffic signal pole in San Marcos, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 6 a.m. near South Santa Fe Avenue and North Rancho Santa Fe Road, Sgt. Charles Morreale with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a white truck with only a driver inside, according to law enforcement. The victim did not survive his injuries.

The truck was traveling north on North Rancho Santa Fe Road when he tried to turn onto South Santa Fe Avenue and hit a traffic signal pole, Morreale said.

The cause of the crash is uncertain at this time.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver pending the Medical Examiner’s Office examination, as well as notification of his family.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at 760-510-5281.