SAN DIEGO — A man was injured Saturday after being struck by a truck in the Redwood Village neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 73-year-old man was driving a 2007 Nissan Titan truck westbound on University Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. prior to the incident.

Authorities say he made a left turn onto northbound College Avenue. At that same time, a 36-year-old man was reportedly standing in the northbound left lane of College Avenue, north of the intersection.

According to SDPD, the truck struck the pedestrian. The man was transported to a local hospital and police say he sustained a lacerated liver that required immediate surgery. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, SDPD said.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.