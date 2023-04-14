SAN DIEGO — Trolley service in Old Town Friday afternoon has been impacted due to an investigation of an apparent suicide, San Diego police confirmed to FOX 5.

The incident occurred at Congress Street and Taylor Street near the Old Town Transit Center, according to police.

Around 3:26 p.m., San Diego Metropolitan Transit System tweeted riders should expect delays on the Green and UC San Diego Blue Lines in both directions.

As of 5 p.m. both Green and UC San Diego Blue Line Trolleys were currently single-tracking through Old Town, the MTS said. Normal service is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

If you know anyone that needs help, Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available at 988.

