OCEANSIDE, Calif. — COASTER service in San Diego County will not be available to travelers this weekend due to regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor, officials said.

The North County Transit District on Wednesday announced the closure in a news release for Jan. 7 and 8.

Although replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will also not be available, NCTD advises travelers to use the BREEZE bus Route 101 or San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) connections.

“Some residents living near portions of the rail line, may hear heavy equipment noise and be subject to bright light over the duration of the work,” the release read.

Click here for more information on NCTD or contact NCTD Customer Service at 760-966-6500.

Regularly scheduled service will be back to normal, but with possible delays of up to fifteen minutes starting Monday, Jan. 9.