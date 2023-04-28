The scene following a trailer fire on I-5 is pictured. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A trailer fire temporarily affected travel on northbound Interstate 5 Friday morning, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The middle two lanes north of Las Pulgas, an area in North County, were reported to be blocked shortly before 7:15 a.m., disrupting the commute for some travelers.

The circumstances surrounding the trailer fire, which has since been extinguished, have not yet been determined.

Caltrans announced at 7:34 a.m. that all lanes have reopened following the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.