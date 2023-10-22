SAN DIEGO — Traffic along all lanes the northbound Interstate 5 through downtown has been stopped after a person stepped out of their car and was struck by another vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 8:29 p.m., officers were alerted to a sedan that had apparently stalled while in the No. 3 lane of the freeway just south of State Route 94 off-ramp, according to CHP logs. The driver placed the hazard lights on while stuck in the lane.

A person then exited the sedan and began running towards the shoulder when they were struck by another vehicle, CHP said.

Medics were dispatched to the scene and attempted CPR on the pedestrian. They were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital around 9:07 p.m. Their current condition or the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

A SigAlert for a “hard closure” has been issued by CHP for the next two hours on northbound I-5 lanes south of the SR-94 connector. The F Street on-ramp to westbound SR-94 has also been closed.

As of 9:45 p.m., the closures are still in place, according to CHP.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.