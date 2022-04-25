SAN DIEGO – A driver was killed Monday after crashing into a trash truck on northbound state Route 163, California Highway Patrol officers said.

Officers were notified of the crash about 6:40 a.m. on SR-163 at Genesee Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said. There, they say a 24-year-old driver in a Ford Fusion was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when he collided with a commercial trash truck in the slower right-hand lane.

Castro said the result caused major damage to the vehicle. SkyFOX captured the result, showing the sedan with a crumpled front end blocking the slow lane of the freeway and multiple CHP vehicles and a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department truck on scene.

The driver, who has yet to be publicly identified, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Castro said.

The right two lanes of the freeway were closed for more than an hour after the crash, slowing morning traffic and backing up drivers in the northbound lanes while officers investigated. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A toxicology report is slated to be conducted by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office.

No further details were shared.

See the latest traffic information from FOX 5 by clicking or tapping here.