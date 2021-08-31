Traffic slowed on southbound I-805 in Mission Valley due to police activity

SAN DIEGO – Traffic is snarled up Tuesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 805 north of Interstate 8 in Mission Valley due to police activity.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area after several lanes of traffic were closed at about 1:50 p.m., according to Caltrans San Diego. As of 3:15 p.m., the right four lanes of traffic were shut down with the left two lanes remaining open, the agency said.

Police also have closed the eastbound and westbound on-ramps to I-8.

SkyFOX video of the area shows vehicles traveling at reduced speeds and backed up as far north as State Route 52, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

