Traffic slowed on I-5 near Bankers Hill due to police activity

SAN DIEGO – Traffic was snarled up Monday afternoon in both directions on Interstate 5 due to police activity in the area, authorities said.

The result caused the closure of northbound and southbound I-5 at Sassafras Street, Caltrans San Diego said in a tweet. Traffic in the northbound lanes was being detoured to Pacific Highway while the detour for southbound traffic is at Sassasfras.

All lanes were reopened to travelers by about 3:40 p.m., the agency said.

