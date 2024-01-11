SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old man led authorities on vehicle chase that started in the area of Encinitas Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station saw a black Ford 150 truck that was driving at an unsafe speed. The deputy believed the driver was possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, now identified as 32-year-old Samuel Laguna, failed to yield and a traffic pursuit ensued, authorities explained. The deputy pursued the truck on surface streets and onto the eastbound 52 freeway.

During the pursuit, the driver committed several other traffic violations, said SDSO. Then at the intersection of Convoy Street and Balboa Avenue in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa neighborhood, the truck was involved in a collision with several other vehicles.

Deputies, along with San Diego Police officers and paramedics, evaluated the multiple adult occupants of the other vehicles. SDSO said two individuals were transported to a local hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, while others were evaluated at the scene and had no injuries.

Laguna was the only occupant of the truck. Authorities said he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with injury, driving under the influence while on DUI probation, and felony evading.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being transported and booked into jail. Sheriff’s deputies are conducting the criminal investigation while the San Diego Police Department is investigating the traffic collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.