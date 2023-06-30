SAN DIEGO — Flexible posts that were installed by the City of San Diego earlier this week at the intersection of Fanuel and Diamond streets in Pacific Beach were torn apart and stolen overnight in what police is investigating as an act of vandalism.

The posts had been installed at both Fanuel and Cass streets as part of Diamond Street Traffic Calming.

The city replaced the bollards first thing Friday morning, and San Diego police has opened an investigation into the theft.

The city put up the traffic-calming barriers, or bollards, as a way to ease what it calls traffic congestion, saying the flexible posts would divert traffic off Diamond Street. It was a move that has divided residents of the Pacific Beach neighborhood.

Some neighbors like Bill Lewis say the bollards are useless and only cause more traffic headaches on surrounding streets.

“They’re terrible, they divert traffic on the peripheral streets, and it leaves a three-block area of the only streets that you can cross,” Lewis said to FOX 5 on Friday.

The bollards were installed on Wednesday morning. By Friday morning, the ones on Diamond Street were gone.

“The majority of people don’t like it, but vandalism is not good,” Lewis added.

Some in the neighborhood were surprised to hear about the vandalism as they believe the posts could help slow drivers down. Others say speed bumps would be better to slow cars down as opposed to reroute them.