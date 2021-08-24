Small plane lands on I-5 near Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — A small plane landed on Interstate 5 just east of the Del Mar Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to shut down several lanes of the busy freeway.

The Piper PA-32-300 landed shortly after noon on the freeway’s southbound lanes near Via De La Valle, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities closed the southbound lanes of I-5 at Via De La Valle and the northbound HOV lane, and the closures were expected to last through the evening commute, according to Caltrans San Diego. Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Via De La Valle.

As the plane landed, the aircraft hit a Kia sedan and one of its wings became lodged in the back of an Audi SUV. The nose of the plane came to rest on the median in the center of the freeway. Debris were scattered along the road.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

FOX 5’s Jaime Chambers spoke with a woman who said she and her husband were driving down the freeway during a trip to celebrate their wedding anniversary when they felt something big hit their sedan.

“Glass shattered everywhere. All of a sudden we just see the plane in front of us,” the woman said. “We were scared out of our minds. I felt like there was so much adrenaline that I didn’t realize at first if I was hurt.”

She said she and her husband both escaped serious injury.

“The people that were driving behind us drove by us after and let us know that it literally landed on top of our car,” she said. “There’s jet fuel all over the back of our back seat. All of my clothes are soaked and there’s glass everywhere.”

Information about what led the pilot to land on the freeway was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.