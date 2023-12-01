SAN DIEGO — All lanes were blocked on southbound Interstate 5, just north of Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad, around 5 a.m. Friday morning due to a traffic collision, said Caltrans.

According to a Sig Alert, the incident was caused by a wrong-way driver suspected of DUI.

In an update around 6:15 a.m., Caltrans said the right two lanes reopened for southbound motorists, while the HOV and left two lanes remain closed.

In another update at 8:09 a.m., Caltrans confirmed all southbound lanes had reopened.

Details surrounding the collision are limited at this time. FOX 5 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please checkback for updates.