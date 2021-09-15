Traffic blocked on eastbound I-8 due to crash

SAN DIEGO – A traffic collision snarled up traffic Wednesday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 8, Caltrans San Diego said.

As of 3:45 p.m., all lanes of traffic on eastbound I-8 east of Lake Jennings Park in East County were blocked due to the crash, according to the agency. Circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

SkyFOX video of the scene about 4:10 p.m. showed a dark-colored sedan being loaded onto a tow truck.

It is not yet known when the lanes will reopen to travelers.

EB I-8 east of Lake Jennings Park, all lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/wQyaE7FWsm — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 15, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story