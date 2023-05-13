SAN DIEGO — A road closure in Hillcrest is expected to impact access on and off State Route 163 from Sixth Avenue, the City of San Diego announced Friday.

The traffic advisory was issued as crews will be working on pedestrian bridge construction starting Saturday at 5 a.m., prompting Sixth Avenue to close in both directions from SR-163 to University Avenue.

This road closure is expected to remain in place until Monday, May 15 at 5 a.m., or until construction is completed, the city explained.

The city says contractors with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego will be building a new pedestrian bridge over Sixth Avenue to connect the medical facility to a newly constructed parking structure. This pedestrian bridge will replace one that was removed in January 2022 as part of the same project.

The city says signs has been posted in the area for the past week in an effort to notify travelers ahead of the closure. Motorists are encouraged to follow the detour signs when traveling in this area until construction on the bridge is complete.