OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A tow truck was struck by gunfire around 1 a.m. in Oceanside Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was in the process of towing another vehicle on Mesa Drive, just east of El Camino Real, when shots rang out in his direction.

At that time, authorities say the the driver stopped towing the vehicle and called 911 to report the incident.

The tow truck was hit by multiple bullets, but OPD says the driver was not injured during the shooting. There’s no word yet on whether or not a suspect has been apprehended in connection to this incident.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being investigated.

