Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that authorities are not investigating the crash as a hit-and-run incident.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — An on-duty tow truck driver who was killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve on state Route 125 has been identified, local medical officials said.

Dale Alan Pumphery, 63, of El Cajon, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on SR-125 and Jamacha Blvd. in Spring Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Pumphery was in the roadway removing a vehicle that was stranded on southbound SR-125, when a Prius sedan struck him as he partially entered the No. 4 lane while moving to the driver’s side of the tow truck, according to authorities.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures on Pumphery, but he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Prius did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

One lane on southbound SR-125, north of Jamacha Blvd., was closed for several hours due to the collision.

An investigation remains ongoing into the incident. CHP says drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the collision.