SAN DIEGO — At SANDAG’s board meeting Friday, officials provided an update on toll road operations, along with an action plan to address ongoing deficiencies — including a problem that came to light last month with allegations from a lawsuit that up to 45,000 drivers were incorrectly charged for using the SR-125 toll road in the South Bay.

“To make sure that everybody who has an account with us is taken care of, that their accounts are balanced and in order. And to formulate a plan going forward to make sure that this never happens in the future again,” said Ray Major, SANDAG’s Deputy CEO.

SANDAG officials say the problem stems from flaws in the software used to process transactions.

The transportation planning agency, which operates tolling on the South Bay Expressway and the I-15 express lanes, admits improvements are needed to protect customer accounts and the integrity of the operating system.

Part of SANDAG’s action plan includes switching vendors to implement more advanced technology, which will hopefully take care of system outages and other performance issues.

“The software itself is reconciling numbers inappropriately. People are being charged for miles they haven’t traveled, they’re not being charged for miles they have traveled,” said Terry Gaasterland, a board member and Deputy Mayor of Del Mar.

During the meeting, Gaasterland proposed a suspension on tolling, for up to a year, while the agency fixes the problem.

“If the I-15 system is not broken right now, let’s just turn off the tolling on SR-125, continue with I-15, and pause, take a breath, and figure out what’s the best way to move forward over the next year or so,” said Gaasterland.

According to SANDAG’s action plan, switching to the new vendor would include a nearly six-year contract for $28.7 million.

Board member and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells says the move makes sense, but he’s still calling for an independent investigation into previous problems and wasted money.

“Obviously the SR-125 has been a failure. We’ve lost $1.8 million by not collecting tolls. Now we find that we’re $7 to $8 million in the hole because the software company that we hired didn’t do their job and they failed. It’s brought up a lot of questions, especially about transparency and about hiding things from the board, and so I’m glad that we’re having the discussion,” said Wells.

According to the action plan, the transition is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.