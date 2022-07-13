SAN DIEGO – California Highway Patrol investigators are searching for the dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcyclist Tuesday on a San Diego-area freeway.

About 4:10 p.m., a 27-year-old woman from Temecula was riding a Ducati sport motorcycle between the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes of northbound Interstate 15, south of Gopher Canyon Road, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said. Traveling ahead of her in the No. 2 lane was a driver in an SUV, which changed lanes in front of the motorcycle and prompted the woman to crash into the back of it.

The result left the woman with major but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Gerber. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Her name was not publicly disclosed.

Traffic on the freeway was impacted until about 6 p.m. while investigators at the scene were determining what happened. It’s not yet clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Few details are known about the SUV, but Gerber said it possibly was Chevrolet Tahoe.

Those with information about the SUV were asked to call the agency’s Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.