Three lanes on NB I-5 reopen to traffic after water main break closures

SAN DIEGO – Three lanes have reopened to traffic late Monday on northbound Interstate 5 after a portion of the freeway was closed over the weekend due to severe flooding brought on by a water main break.

Caltrans San Diego issued a hard closure Sunday of I-5 from SR-163 to Fourth Avenue due to major roadway flooding on the ramp. Crews expect the I-5 connection from southbound SR-163 to open by Tuesday morning.

However, the Hawthorn Street/San Diego International Airport exit will remain closed until further notice, according to Caltrans.

Workers from Caltrans continue to work on the shoulder of I-5 and drivers are being asked to slow down in the area. Some slight delays in the area also are expected.

A second water main rupture was reported Sunday at 11th Avenue and A Street in the East Village. The city reported it was due to a 16-inch diameter pipe that was more than 75 years old breaking around 3:30 p.m., resulting in bursts of water gushing into the road and closing 11th Avenue north to I-5/CA-163.

Crews reopened 11th Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

If traveling to the airport, California Highway Patrol is urging travelers to give themselves plenty of time and to consider using alternative routes, such as Sassafras Street.

