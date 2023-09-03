ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Three people were arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Escondido Saturday night, authorities said.

The Escondido Police Department said officers conducted the checkpoint at Centre City Parkway and Decatur Way from 5:45 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.

During that time, two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and a third was arrested for violating terms of his DUI probation, police said.

The identity of those arrested was not released.

According to EPD, 738 motorist were contacted at the checkpoint.

Authorities say DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of these checkpoints, according to police, is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

EPD will hold another DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint sometime in December.