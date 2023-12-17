SAN DIEGO — Three people were arrested at a driving under the influence /driver’s license checkpoint in Escondido Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Escondido Police Department, police conducted the checkpoint at Centre City Parkway and Decatur Avenue between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Authorities say of the 1,496 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 749 motorists were contacted.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, EPD confirmed. Another driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and a third driver was arrested for drug possession.

The identity of those arrested individual was not immediately released.

Additionally, 18 drivers were cited for driving without a license, and police said one was cited for driving on a suspended license.

“DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” EPD explained. “The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.”

EPD will hold another DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on March 8, 2024.