A 30-day suspension of the liquor license for Las Tres Catrinas is now in effect, says ABC. (Photo: Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A restaurant in Chula Vista was handed a 30-day suspension of their liquor license after a 20-year-old patron was killed in a crash last year.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced Friday that an investigation determined Las Tres Catrinas served alcohol to an underaged guest on Jan. 6, 2022. After leaving the restaurant, ABC said the patron was killed in a single-vehicle car crash.

Promptly after the the fatal incident, ABC opened a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation to determine the source of the illegal alcohol sale. According to ABC, Las Tres Catrinas servers, who were overseen by a manager, repeatedly served alcohol to 20-year-old Jonathan Ortiz Zaragoza without ever checking his ID.

Once they determined the source, ABC filed disciplinary action against the South Bay restaurant’s alcoholic beverage license for “furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor resulting in death.” La Tres Catrinas settled the action and agreed to a 30-day suspension of their liquor license, officials confirmed.

“Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “We want to remind licensees to check IDs carefully to help keep our youth and communities safe.”

La Tres Catrinas, which is located at 555 Broadway Ste. 1084, will be barred from selling alcohol for the next 30 days. If any other violations occur within a one-year period, ABC says it has authority to revoke their license permanently.

The TRACE program, according to ABC, is made possible by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.