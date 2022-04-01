SAN DIEGO – Attention, drivers: Your commute through the Hillcrest area may change next week.

Starting Monday, Bachman Place closes to all traffic between Hotel Circle South and Montecito Way. The closure, which may last until mid-2024, is part of a multi-phase, 15-year redevelopment plan at the 60-acre UC San Diego Health Hillcrest campus, said Lisa Rhodes, chief administrative officer for the project.

“This (project) will provide new medical facilities, new technology, increased capacity, expanded clinical offerings, clinical trials as well as workforce housing and green spaces,” Rhodes said.

The closure of Bachman Place begins about 5 a.m. Monday. In the time that it’s closed, Rhodes said the road will be rebuilt to the east of where it currently sits and raised about 75 feet.

When completed, it’s expected to connect to Arbor Drive.

“This will be an improvement to the path of travel that we have currently where our patients, staff, visitors have to navigate throughout the neighborhood to access the campus,” Rhodes said. “They’ll be able to come right on. We’ll be adding bike lanes as well.”

According to UC San Diego Health, traffic delays were studied prior to construction on the campus. Delays in peak periods are expected to be “no more than 10 minutes” and roughly between three to five minutes for much of the rerouted traffic, a news release about the closure shows.

New traffic signals were put into place to minimize impacts and a turnaround point is available on Bachman for drivers mistakenly entering the road once it’s closed.

“The alternate route generally is going to be (state Route) 163 to Washington (Street),” Rhodes said. “We have worked with the city to time the traffic signals, adapt that to avoid backups in our local area.”

